Punjab logs 38 deaths, 2,490 fresh Covid cases

Punjab on Friday reported 2,490 Covid-19 cases with the state witnessing a single-day hike of over 2,000 cases for the third consecutive day with Hoshiarpur district witnessing maximum 416 cases.

A total of 38 persons lost lives due the virus taking the total death toll in past three days to over 100.

After Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana reported a maximum of 292 cases, Patiala 287, Mohali 258 in Mohali, Jalandhar 253 and Amritsar 181, according to a bulletin released by the state government.

The active cases rose to 15,459 and 1,339 more people were discharged, taking the number of recoveries to 1,86,187, according to a bulletin.

In past one week, state has witnessed average growth rate of 0.9% in the fresh cases whereas state’s case fatality ratio has decreased 3% from 3.2% last week. A total of 36704 samples were tested on Friday whereas as many as 34886 samples were collected.

The 2,490 new infections took the tally to 2,07,888, while the toll rose to 6,242 with 38 more deaths. Hoshiarpur reported a maximum of 416 cases, following by 292 in Ludhiana, 287 in Patiala, 258 in Mohali, 253 in Jalandhar and 181 in Amritsar, it said.

There are 22 critical patients who are on ventilator support and 286 are on oxygen support. A total of 55.29 lakh samples have been collected for testing so far, the bulletin stated.