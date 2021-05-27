Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 4,124 Covid cases, 186 more deaths
Punjab’s Covid-19 caseload surged to 5,52,235 on Wednesday as 4,124 more people tested positive for the disease while the death toll climbed to 13,827 with 186 more fatalities, according to a medical bulletin
By HTC and PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 01:14 AM IST
Punjab’s Covid-19 caseload surged to 5,52,235 on Wednesday as 4,124 more people tested positive for the disease while the death toll climbed to 13,827 with 186 more fatalities, according to a medical bulletin.

The positivity rate dipped to 5.44%, the lowest in two months.

Ludhiana reported the highest number of fresh cases at 438, followed by 385 in Bathinda, 337 in Jalandhar and 318 in Mansa, it said.

According to media bulletin, 20 deaths each, the highest in the state, were reported from Ludhiana and Patiala, followed by 15 from Sangrur and 14 each from Amritsar, Bathinda and Fazilka.

The number of active cases dropped to 50,549 from 53,127 on Tuesday. There are 354 critical patients who are on ventilator support, 942 other critical patients and 6,007 patients on oxygen support, it said.

A total of 6,397 Covid patients recovered in a day, taking the number of cured persons to 4,87,859. So far, 89,25,740 samples have been collected for testing in the state, the bulletin said.

