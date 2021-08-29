Punjab logs 40 Covid cases, three deaths

Chandigarh

Punjab Sunday reported three more Covid-related deaths and 40 fresh cases, taking the overall figures to 16,369 fatalities and 6,00,551 infections, according to a medical bulletin.

The three fresh fatalities were reported from Ferozepur, Mohali and Tarn Taran districts. Among the new COVID-19 cases, Bathinda reported nine, followed by six each in Amritsar and Hoshiarpur.

The number of active cases in the state dropped to 392 from 405 Saturday.

With 47 recoveries, the number of such persons reached 5,83,790, the bulletin said.