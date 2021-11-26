Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab logs 41 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths
chandigarh news

Punjab logs 41 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths

Among fresh Covid cases in Punjab, maximum 11 were registered in Pathankot and five each in Jalandhar and Patiala
Two Covid-related fatalities were reported from Ludhiana and Patiala districts, taking the death toll to 16,591 in Punjab.
Published on Nov 26, 2021 12:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Punjab on Thursday reported 41 fresh Covid cases taking the infection tally to 6,03,132, according to a medical bulletin.



The state’s positivity rate was 0.18%, the bulletin said. The number of active cases in the state rose to 314.



With 20 persons recovering from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,86,227, it said.

