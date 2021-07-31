Punjab logs 49 fresh cases, no death

Punjab on Friday reported 49 new Covid cases, taking the total count to 5,99,053, officials said.

No Covid-related death was reported on Friday, they said.

The death toll, which stands at 16,292, includes two deaths which were not reported earlier, according to the bulletin.

There are 544 active cases in the state, it said. Of the new cases, eight were reported from Jalandhar, six from Ferozepur, and four from Ludhiana among other places.

With 55 recoveries, the number of cured people reached 5,82,217, according to the bulletin.

A total of 1,20,94,239 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.