Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 50 fresh Covid cases, 1 death
chandigarh news

Punjab logs 50 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Punjab on Friday reported 50 fresh Covid cases that took its tally to 6,00,463, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 16,364, according to a medical bulletin
By HT Correspondent/PTI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 01:25 AM IST
Punjab logs 50 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Punjab on Friday reported 50 fresh Covid cases that took its tally to 6,00,463, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 16,364, according to a medical bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported 10, Jalandhar seven and Hoshiarpur six, the bulletin said.

The latest fatality was reported from Sangrur. The toll also includes a death that was not reported earlier.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 410, the bulletin said.

With 38 more patients recovering from the disease, the number of cured persons increased to 5,83,689, it said.

Patiala village school shut after 3 students test positive

Patiala: Government Middle School, Mavisapan, in Patiala district has been shut for 14 days after three students tested positive for Covid on Friday.

Nodal officer Dr Sumeet Singh said the cases were found during random sampling of students and teachers.

“We have initiated contact tracing of positive patients,” he said.

He added that as many as 167 samples have been taken from the school, the report of which is yet to come.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sonu Sood to be ambassador for Delhi govt’s ‘Desh ke Mentor’ initiative

Auto driver goes berserk, attacks 3 with axe in Patiala

Tarigami files plea in SC for early hearing of petition on Article 370

BJP files police complaint against Sidhu’s ex-adviser Mali
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP