Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 60 fresh Covid cases, 1 death
chandigarh news

Punjab logs 60 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Among districts, Ludhiana and Mohali reported nine Covid cases each, followed by seven in Pathankot and six in Patiala
Punjab on Wednesday reported 60 fresh Covid cases taking the infection tally to 7,58,196, according to a medical bulletin.
Published on Mar 03, 2022 01:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh : Punjab on Wednesday reported 60 fresh Covid cases taking the infection tally to 7,58,196, according to a medical bulletin.

With one Covid-related fatality, the death toll in the state has reached 17,716. According to the bulletin, the state’s positivity rate came down to 0.53%.

Among districts, Ludhiana and Mohali reported nine cases each, followed by seven in Pathankot and six in Patiala, the bulletin said.

With 161 persons recovering from the virus, the number of cured persons in the state has reached 7,39,969. Active cases in the state have also come down to 510, the bulletin said.

A total of 53,128 people were vaccinated on Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP