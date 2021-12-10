Punjab logs 62 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Punjab on Thursday reported 62 fresh Covid cases taking the infection tally to 603,638, according to a medical bulletin. With one Covid-related fatality in Ludhiana, the death toll reached 16,616 in the state, it said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The state’s positivity rate was 0.25%, the bulletin said. The number of active cases rose to 378.

Among the fresh cases, Ferozepur registered 30 new cases, Mohali 12 and Patiala and Hoshiarpur five each, the bulletin said.

With the recovery of 31 patients from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 586,644 the bulletin said.

At least 16,302 Covid tests were done on Thursday and 118,444 were vaccinated, it said.