Punjab logs 676 fresh Covid cases, 14 deaths

Chandigarh : Punjab on Wednesday reported 676 fresh Covid cases, taking the infection count to 7,53,789, according to a medical bulletin.

With 14 Covid related fatalities, the death toll has reached 17,524. The state’s positivity rate has also come down to 2.15%, the bulletin said.

Among the fresh cases, Mohali reported 116 infections, followed by 72 in Hoshiarpur, 64 in Ludhiana and 50 in Jalandhar. Three deaths each were reported in Ludhiana and Hoshiarpur, the bulletin said.

With 1,479 persons recovering from the virus, the number of cured persons in the state has 7,29,649. The active cases in the state also dipped to 6,616.