Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 69 fresh Covid cases, no death
chandigarh news

Punjab logs 69 fresh Covid cases, no death

With no Covid-related fatality, the death toll in Punjab stood at 17,718. The state’s positivity rate also came down to 0.43% and active cases dropped to 449
Among districts, Fazilka topped the list with nine Covid cases, followed by eight each in Mohali and Ludhiana.
Among districts, Fazilka topped the list with nine Covid cases, followed by eight each in Mohali and Ludhiana.
Published on Mar 04, 2022 01:33 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh: Punjab on Thursday reported 69 fresh Covid cases taking the infection tally to 7,58,259, according to a medical bulletin.

With no Covid-related fatality, the death toll stood at 17,718. The state’s positivity rate also came down to 0.43% and active cases dropped to 449, it said.

Among districts, Fazilka topped the list with nine cases, followed by eight each in Mohali and Ludhiana.

With 124 persons recovering from the virus, the number of cured persons in the state has reached 7,40,092, the bulletin said.

A total of 61,441 people were vaccinated on Thursday, it said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 04, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out