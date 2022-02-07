Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab logs 777 fresh Covid cases, 22 deaths

A maximum of three Covid deaths were registered in Patiala district and two each in Bathinda, Sangrur, Mohali and Nawanshahr
With 2,697 persons recovering from the virus, the number of cured persons has reached 7,24,214 in the state while the infection tally reached 7,52,001.
Published on Feb 07, 2022 01:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh : Punjab’s single-day Covid-19 infections on Sunday dipped to 777 from Saturday’s 988. However, the number of virus-related deaths on Sunday increased to 22 as compared to 14 reported on Saturday, according to a medical bulletin.

The state’s positivity rate also dipped to 2.68% from Saturday’s 3.3%. Mohali continued to be the worst-affected district with 122 fresh cases, followed by 94 in Ludhiana, 87 in Jalandhar, 70 in Hoshiarpur, 45 in Pathakot, 43 in Ferozpur, 39 in Fazilka and 30 in Moga, the bulletin said.

A maximum of three deaths were registered in Patiala district and two each in Bathinda, Sangrur, Mohali and Nawanshahr.

With 2,697 persons recovering from the virus, the number of cured persons has reached 7,24,214 in the state while the infection tally reached 7,52,001, the bulletin said.

There are 10,351 active cases in the state. Till now, 17,436 people have lost their lives due to the virus.

