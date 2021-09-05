Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Punjab logs one more death, 36 fresh cases

Of the new cases, seven each were reported from Jalandhar and Patiala followed by four each in Amritsar, Rupnagar and Mohali
By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 01:18 AM IST
Punjab reported 36 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday that took the infection tally to 6,00,780, while one more Covid-related fatality took the death toll to 16,439, according to a medical bulletin.

The only Covid-related death was reported from Bathinda. The death toll includes one fatality which was not reported earlier.

The number of active cases in the state dropped to 344 from 351 on Friday, the bulletin said.

Of the new cases, seven each were reported from Jalandhar and Patiala followed by four each in Amritsar, Rupnagar and Mohali, it said.

Forty people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,83,997, according to the bulletin.

