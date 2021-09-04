Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs two more deaths, 32 fresh cases
chandigarh news

Punjab logs two more deaths, 32 fresh cases

Chandigarh Two more Covid-related fatalities were recorded on Friday in Punjab that took the death toll to 16,437, while 32 new cases pushed the infection tally to 6,00,745, according to a medical bulletin
By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 12:59 AM IST
Punjab logs two more deaths, 32 fresh cases

Chandigarh

Two more Covid-related fatalities were recorded on Friday in Punjab that took the death toll to 16,437, while 32 new cases pushed the infection tally to 6,00,745, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 351, it said.

Of the new cases, six were reported from Hoshiarpur followed by four each in Pathankot and Mohali, the bulletin said.

Thirty people recovered from the infection, taking the overall recoveries to 5,83,957, according to the bulletin.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Dumping garbage in Ludhiana’s Buddha Nullah to invite 5,000 fine

Criminal cases against MPs/MLAs: 17 FIRs under investigation against Bains, govt tells HC

Congress leader receives death threats, FIR lodged in Ludhiana

Don’t indulge in politics over Jallianwala Bagh memorial: Bitta
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP