Punjab: LoP Partap Singh Bajwa writes to Speaker for framing of telecast rules

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa has written to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker for framing of rules for live telecast of the House proceedings.

In a letter to Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Bajwa said he recently learnt from a disclosure made by the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat that the live telecast of the House proceedings is arranged by the department of information and public relations, Government of Punjab, Chandigarh. It was also stated that the Punjab legislative assembly has not framed any rules regarding live telecast of the House proceedings till date.

“I find this situation alarming, as the department of information and public relations is primarily responsible for the image building exercise of the government and its policies, which contradicts the role of the Opposition to scrutinise and highlight the loopholes in the implementation of the policies impacting the interests of the ultimate beneficiaries. Consequently, the allegation of the Opposition Members during the last sitting of the House that they are being discriminated against in the matter of telecast coverage is strongly justified in the absence of any rules, instructions and guidelines to regulate the live telecast of the proceedings,” he wrote.

Bajwa, who has also approached the Punjab and Haryana high court over this issue, appealed to the speaker to take immediate action and finalise the instructions/guidelines to govern the proceedings in the House before the budget session.