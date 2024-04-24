Punjab LS polls: Miffed over ticket denial, Jassi Khangura quits AAP

Days after the Aam Aadmi Party fielded Ludhiana Central AAP MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi as the Lok Sabha candidate from Ludhiana, former MLA Jassi Khangura resigned from the primary membership of the party. Former MLA Jassi Khangura resigned from the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT file photo)

Sources said that Khangura, 60, was annoyed after he was denied the party ticket.

In his resignation addressed to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Khangura did not cite any reason.

When contacted, Khangura said he had quit due to personal reasons but clarified that he is not thinking about joining another party yet.

Khangura, who had quit the Congress and joined the AAP during the 2022 assembly elections, was among the frontrunners for the party’s Ludhiana ticket.

Khangura had represented the erstwhile Qila Raipur constituency between 2007 and 2012. He was the only Congress MLA to get elected from the predominantly rural constituency. It was Khangura who broke the Congress jinx there. The constituency was later disbanded in the delimitation process and most of it came under Dakha and some parts under Gill.