Ludhiana factory mishap: Two victims cremated after autopsies

A day after three men died after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a chemical disposal tank at a hand tools factory at RK Road, a board of doctors conducted the autopsies of victims Maan Singh and his son Amit Kumar on Tuesday.

Doctors sent viscera samples from both bodies to the forensic science laboratory in Mohali for chemical examination to establish the cause of death. (Manish/HT)

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Doctors sent viscera samples from both bodies to the forensic science laboratory in Mohali for chemical examination to establish the cause of death. Their bodies were handed over to the family, following which they conducted the last rites on Tuesday.

Postmortem of third deceased, Shri Ram, is pending as police are awaiting his family’s arrival from Uttar Pradesh.

While police have lodged a culpable homicide not amounting to murder case against the factory owner, assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Industrial Area) Inderjit Singh said no arrest had been made so far in the case.

Maan Singh and Amit Kumar had been hired to clean the factory’s chemical tank, while Shri Ram, a factory workers, along with two more employees, was tasked with assisting them. As they opened tank lid around 2 am on Monday, toxic fumes emanated from it, causing all five to fall unconscious. Three of them died, while two others were rescued and rushed to hospital.

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