Punjab: Majithia’s plea for separate cell adjourned for July 22

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia will continue to remain lodged with undertrials and convicts for at least five more days, as a local court on Thursday adjourned his plea seeking a separate jail cell for July 22. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia (HT File)

Majithia, currently in judicial custody in a disproportionate assets case, had filed an application on July 12 requesting to be moved to an individual barrack, citing his Z-plus security status and concerns over his safety. However, the matter was postponed due to the absence of the public prosecutor, forcing him to continue sharing space with other inmates.

On July 22, a total of four applications filed by Majithia are scheduled to come up for hearing. These include request for a change in jail barrack, regular bail application, demand for a copy of the arrest memo and plea for return of house keys seized by the vigilance bureau from his Mashobra residence.

Majithia was arrested by the Punjab VB on June 25 from his Amritsar residence for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. After 12 days in police custody, he was remanded to judicial custody as the bureau did not seek further remand.

In his plea, Majithia argued that lodging him with other prisoners was “inappropriate and unsafe,” considering his high-security status and potential threats to his life. He urged the court to issue suitable directions for his safety.

Register case against VB: SAD leader’s wife to Chandigarh cops

Majitha MLA Ganieve Kaur Majithia filed a complaint with the Chandigarh Police on Thursday, seeking registration of a case against Punjab VB officials on the charge of trespassing when they raided her residence here last month.

The VB raided the residence of Bikram Singh Majithia in Amritsar and arrested him in a disproportionate assets case on June 25. The same day, they conducted a similar operation at the official residence of Kaur in Chandigarh.

In a complaint to the Chandigarh SSP on Thursday, Kaur accused the vigilance bureau officials of trespassing on her official residence.