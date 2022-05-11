Punjab man held for putting up Khalistan flags at Himachal assembly
The special investigation team (SIT) of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday arrested one of the two accused of putting up Khalistan flags at the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha gate and scrawling graffiti on its boundary wall.
Also read: Khalistan flags outside HP assembly: Cong hits out at Jai Ram govt, AAP stages protests
In a press statement, the police said that a team led by SIT in-charge Vimukt Ranjan raided a house at Morinda around 8.30am and rounded up Harbir Singh, alias Raju, 30, a resident of Ward No 1, Sugar Mill Road, Morinda in Rupnagar district.
The Himachal Pradesh Police team also raided the house of Paramjit Singh at Rurhki Heera village in Chamkaur Sahib of Rupnagar district but failed to arrest him as he had already fled.
Raju is being brought to Dharamshala and efforts are on to arrest his accomplice.
“One of the two people who put up Khalistan flags at the Vidhan Sabha gate has been arrested a few hours ago. The arrested accused is from Morinda in Punjab,” chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said in a statement.
Khalistan flags were put up at the Vidhan Sabha complex entry gate at Tapovan near Dharamshala on May 8.
Gurpatwant Singh Pannu of the banned pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) claimed responsibility for the act through an email sent to media houses.
-
Swiggy shuts down 'Genie' service in Bengaluru, stops Supr Daily in 5 cities
Lack of enough delivery personnel has resulted in food delivery major Swiggy temporarily shutting down its "Genie" service in three cities, namely Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai. This is due to a spike in demand across these metropolitan cities coming for the various services Swiggy offers, like Instamart, the instant grocery delivery service, and 'genie', among others.
-
Internet suspended as murder triggers communal tensions in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara
The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party has supported the bandh call. Additional police forces were deployed in the town following Adarsh Tapadia's murder on Tuesday night over a dispute involving Tapadia's brother. Police superintendent Adarsh Sidhu added Tapadia was passing through the Sanganer area when his assailants on two bikes stopped and stabbed him to death. A relative of Tapadia, Mahesh Khetani, said around seven to eight people attacked the 20-year-old.
-
Tarn Taran man who sheltered Mohali RPG attackers detained
In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police on Tuesday night detained a man from Tarn Taran who gave logistics support to the two suspects who fired a rocket-propelled grenade at the Punjab Police's intelligence headquarters in Mohali on May 9. According to the Punjab Artificial Intelligence System records, 26-year-old Nishan was jailed in Faridkot in September 2021 and was out on bail since March 17. Nishan had been staying in Amritsar since then.
-
Fire destroys several offices at Visvesvaraya Bhavan in Patna; no casualties
A major tragedy was averted on Wednesday morning after a massive fire broke out at the Visvesvaraya Bhavan (also called the technical secretariat) on the Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg of state capital Patna. Fire tenders took nearly 90 minutes to bring the blaze under control. Some labourers who were trapped in the building were rescued by the fire department. According to Patan Sadar SDO Navin Kumar, the fire broke out around 7.30 am.
-
BBMP polls overdue for two years, SC verdict comes as wake-up call
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he has instructed the Law Department and the Advocate General to study the full text of the order of the Supreme Court on holding elections to local bodies in Madhya Pradesh while speaking to media persons in New Delhi. The SC was hearing a petition pertaining to the state of Madhya Pradesh. The Chief Minister added that the BJP is ever ready for all elections.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics