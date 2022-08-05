Punjab man held with 2 cr, 250g heroin, fleeing aide dies in freak mishap in Udhampur

The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a Punjab-based man with ₹2 crore cash and 250 grams of heroin in Udhampur district on Wednesday night. His Kashmir-based aide, who tried to flee, was killed in a road mishap.

The deceased was identified as Mukhtiar Ahmed of Kupwara district. His accomplice, Jagtar Singh of Tarn Taran district of Punjab, was arrested.

At around 10.30pm, a patrolling party zeroed-in on the suspicious movement of two men near Gole Mela petrol pump. On seeing the police party, both of them ran towards the main road, while one was arrested, another was mowed down by a vehicle, said additional director general of police Mukesh Singh

Ahmed was immediately taken to the Udhampur district hospital from where he was referred to the Government Medical College in Jammu, where he succumbed during treatment.

The ADGP said that a thorough search of Jagtar’s vehicle – a Scorpio, bearing registration number PB08-BS-6219 – nearly 250g of heroin was found along with cash amounting to ₹1.91 crore in different denominations.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vinod Kumar, Udhampur district police chief, said, “Jagtar Singh had come to deliver nearly ₹2 crore to Mukhtiar Ahmed. They met at Gole Mela Point but after being spotted by a police party, they started fleeing from the spot. We are yet to determine whether Jagtar Singh had come to receive a consignment of drugs worth ₹2 crore from Mukhtiar or he had already received the consignment.

No arms or ammunition was recovered from the vehicle, and the currency found in it was genuine.

