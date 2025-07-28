Punjab: Man linked to BKI arrested over grenade attack on Batala police station

The Delhi Police has arrested a 22-year-old man allegedly associated with the banned terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) involved in a grenade attack on a police station in Punjab earlier this year, an officer said on Sunday. Karanbir alias Karan, a native of Chananke village in Amritsar, was apprehended on July 26 from Gurdaspur under the Arms Act. (HT File)

Karanbir alias Karan, a native of Chananke village in Amritsar, was apprehended on July 26 from Gurdaspur under the Arms Act registered at the special cell police station, the officer said.

Police said Karanbir is also a key accused in the April 7 grenade attack at Quila Lal Singh police station in Punjab’s Batala.

“The incident is currently under investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA),” deputy commissioner of police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said.

“The investigation initially began after the arrest of another accused, Akashdeep alias Bazz, from Indore on July 22,” Kaushik said.

“During interrogation, Akashdeep revealed his involvement in the grenade attack and named others linked to BKI which led to the arrest of Karandeep. A post claiming responsibility for the attack had surfaced on social media, allegedly shared by BKI operatives Happy Passia, Mannu Agwan and Gopi Nawanshahria,” the DCP added.

According to police, Karanbir revealed during interrogation that he was in contact with a BKI handler based abroad through social media and was receiving instructions to carry out terror activities. “ Karanbir travelled to a West Asian country last year and received money for the April attack. He revealed that he had sheltered two men at his house before carrying out the attack,” the DCP said.

“His brother Gursewak, also involved in the conspiracy, has already been arrested by investigating agencies,” the DCP added.