Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: Man shot at in Samrala, critical

Punjab: Man shot at in Samrala, critical

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 08, 2022 01:19 AM IST

A man was injured critically after his rival along with his two aides allegedly shot at him at the local bus stand in Punjab’s Samrala town on Monday. The incident triggered panic in the area

On Monday, Dinesh was present at a bus stand in Punjab’s Samrala town when the accused turned up there with his two aides. The accused shot at him and escaped on a motorcycle, the police said. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A man was injured critically after his rival along with his two aides allegedly shot at him at the local bus stand in Samrala town on Monday. The incident triggered panic in the area. The victim, identified as Dinesh Bhardwaj, alias Brahmin, has been rushed to the Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) where his condition is stated to be critical. According to doctors, four bullets hit him in the stomach, while two bullets hit him in the leg and arm.

According to the police, Dinesh had a rivalry with Simmi of Samrala. They had indulged in clashes several times and FIRs were registered against them.

On Monday evening, Dinesh was present at the bus stand when the accused turned up there with his two aides. The accused fired six bullets targeting him and escaped on a motorcycle, the police said.

The locals informed the police and rushed the victim to hospital.

Sub-inspector Bhindar Singh, SHO at police station Samrala, said the police have initiated an investigation and they are trying to nab the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP