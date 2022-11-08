Punjab: Man shot at in Samrala, critical

A man was injured critically after his rival along with his two aides allegedly shot at him at the local bus stand in Samrala town on Monday. The incident triggered panic in the area. The victim, identified as Dinesh Bhardwaj, alias Brahmin, has been rushed to the Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) where his condition is stated to be critical. According to doctors, four bullets hit him in the stomach, while two bullets hit him in the leg and arm.

According to the police, Dinesh had a rivalry with Simmi of Samrala. They had indulged in clashes several times and FIRs were registered against them.

On Monday evening, Dinesh was present at the bus stand when the accused turned up there with his two aides. The accused fired six bullets targeting him and escaped on a motorcycle, the police said.

The locals informed the police and rushed the victim to hospital.

Sub-inspector Bhindar Singh, SHO at police station Samrala, said the police have initiated an investigation and they are trying to nab the accused.