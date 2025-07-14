Punjab: Mehron’s provisional arrest in UAE likely soon, say police officials

Religious vigilante Amritpal Singh Mehron, wanted in the murder of digital content creator Kanchan Kumari in Bathinda and currently hiding in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is likely to be subjected to a provisional arrest soon with the assistance of Interpol, police officials have said. Amritpal Singh Mehron has been hiding in the UAE since he allegedly murdered a social media influencer, Kanchan Kumari

Official sources said Interpol, an international organisation which facilitates police cooperation among its 196 member countries, is inching towards executing the state police’s request to detain Mehron in the Gulf country. Responding to queries of HT, the Interpol press office stated early this month that it could not share any input on its investigation as only the member country concerned could make any comment.

Meanwhile, the sources, wishing not to be named, confirmed that the Bureau of Investigation (BoI) is working closely with the home ministry to extradite Mehron from the UAE. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said on Sunday that the district police had filed a pro forma for a “blue notice” on June 20 to track and extradite Mehron back to Punjab to face a trial in the murder of Kanchan. “We are working on his extradition and sending the required information and details sought by the Interpol. But details cannot be made public at this stage,” she added.

The SSP clarified that they have not been updated yet whether Interpol has issued a notice against Mehron. Officials said the location of Mehron in the UAE is still unclear and Interpol has a crucial role in tracing and putting him under detention. “Extradition is a complex legal exercise and the state and central authorities are engaged in executing the detention of Mehron on foreign soil,” said the senior police official.

As per the police, Kanchan Kumari, alias Kamal Kaur Bhabhi, of Ludhiana was strangulated by Mehron and his two Nihang accomplices, stating that the murder was motivated by Kanchan’s controversial social media posts, which allegedly offended the Sikh community. The murder took place on the night of June 9-10 when Mehron, along with Jaspreet Singh and Nimratjit Singh, allegedly strangled Kanchan in her car. They later dumped her body in the parking lot of Adesh Medical College and Hospital in Bhucho, Bathinda.

The victim’s body was discovered on the evening of June 11, and the police termed the crime as unauthorised moral policing. Mehron fled to Amritsar shortly after the murder, boarding an international flight to the UAE on the morning of June 10.

Jaspreet and Nimratjit are in judicial custody, whereas the three accused, including Mehron, are still at large. SSP Kondal said that immediately after the murder, Mehron was taken from Bathinda to the international airport in Amritsar by Ranjit Singh of Taran Tarn and an unidentified person.

“Our teams will resume raids to nab Ranjit and identify another accused. A lookout circular (LoC) has already been issued against Ranjit to ensure he does not flee the country,” said the SSP.