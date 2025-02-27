Punjab: Meritorious teachers protest outside Aman Arora’s house for regularisation

The Punjab meritorious teachers’ union staged a protest outside Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state unit chief and cabinet minister Aman Arora’s residence in Sunam on Wednesday, condemning the state government for its failure to regularise their services. The union has threatened to intensify its stir if the government continues to delay the regularisation process. They also requested a meeting with the education secretary, in the presence of Aman Arora, before March 3. (HT File)

The teachers said they have been awaiting regularisation for the past several years, rendering them vulnerable to mental stress and exploitation.

The union’s general secretary, Ajay Kumar, said, “Over the past 10 years, our salary has increased by a meager ₹2,326. This is a clear example of exploitation.”

