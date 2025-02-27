Menu Explore
Punjab: Meritorious teachers protest outside Aman Arora’s house for regularisation

ByHT Correspondent, Sunam
Feb 27, 2025 08:20 AM IST

The teachers said they have been awaiting regularisation for the past several years, rendering them vulnerable to mental stress and exploitation.

The Punjab meritorious teachers’ union staged a protest outside Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state unit chief and cabinet minister Aman Arora’s residence in Sunam on Wednesday, condemning the state government for its failure to regularise their services.

The union has threatened to intensify its stir if the government continues to delay the regularisation process. They also requested a meeting with the education secretary, in the presence of Aman Arora, before March 3.
The union has threatened to intensify its stir if the government continues to delay the regularisation process. They also requested a meeting with the education secretary, in the presence of Aman Arora, before March 3. (HT File)

The teachers said they have been awaiting regularisation for the past several years, rendering them vulnerable to mental stress and exploitation.

The union’s general secretary, Ajay Kumar, said, “Over the past 10 years, our salary has increased by a meager 2,326. This is a clear example of exploitation.”

The union has threatened to intensify its stir if the government continues to delay the regularisation process. They also requested a meeting with the education secretary, in the presence of Aman Arora, before March 3.

