Punjab: Migrant labourer dies of Malaria in Patiala

The Patiala health department on Monday said that a 60-year-old migrant labourer died of Malaria, the first death from the vector-borne disease reported in the district after a decade. The Patiala district in Punjab has reported 13 cases of Malaria so far this season. (HT File)

Health officials stated that four members of a family, including two children, had tested positive for Malaria last week. Of the four, two were admitted to a government hospital and one of them died during treatment on Saturday night.

Dr Sumeet Singh, the district program officer, confirmed that the deceased was a migrant labourer who had arrived in Patiala the last. The labourer initially experienced fever. He was admitted to the hospital after his condition worsened.

“The labourer died during the course of treatment. He also had underlying health conditions,” the doctor explained.

District epidemiologist Dr Sumeet Singh said that migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh often carry the infection from their home state, posing a risk to the local population. “The Patiala district has reported 13 cases of Malaria so far this season,” he added.