Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Sep 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: Migrant labourer dies of Malaria in Patiala

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Sep 17, 2024 07:26 AM IST

A 60-year-old migrant labourer died of Malaria in Patiala, marking the district's first malaria death in a decade, with 13 cases reported this season.

The Patiala health department on Monday said that a 60-year-old migrant labourer died of Malaria, the first death from the vector-borne disease reported in the district after a decade.

The Patiala district in Punjab has reported 13 cases of Malaria so far this season. (HT File)
The Patiala district in Punjab has reported 13 cases of Malaria so far this season. (HT File)

Health officials stated that four members of a family, including two children, had tested positive for Malaria last week. Of the four, two were admitted to a government hospital and one of them died during treatment on Saturday night.

Dr Sumeet Singh, the district program officer, confirmed that the deceased was a migrant labourer who had arrived in Patiala the last. The labourer initially experienced fever. He was admitted to the hospital after his condition worsened.

“The labourer died during the course of treatment. He also had underlying health conditions,” the doctor explained.

District epidemiologist Dr Sumeet Singh said that migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh often carry the infection from their home state, posing a risk to the local population. “The Patiala district has reported 13 cases of Malaria so far this season,” he added.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On