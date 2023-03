Punjab minister Harjot Bains ties knot with IPS officer Jyoti Yadav

AAP MLA Harjot Singh Bains tied the knot with IPS officer Jyoti Yadav at a gurudwara in Rupnagar district on Saturday.

Punjab minister Harjot Bains tied knot with IPS officer Jyoti Yadav according to Sikh rituals at Bibhor Sahib gurudwara near Nangal. (@arsh_kaur7/ Twitter )

The marriage was solemnised according to Sikh rituals at Bibhor Sahib gurudwara near Nangal, party sources said.

The couple got engaged recently.

Bains, a first-time legislator from the Anandpur Sahib constituency in Rupnagar district, is currently the education minister in Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s government.

An advocate by profession, 32-year-old Bains hails from Gambhirpur village in Anandpur Sahib. In the 2017 elections, he contested unsuccessfully from the Sahnewal constituency.

Bains had earlier led the AAP’s youth wing in the state.

Punjab cadre IPS officer Yadav, who is currently posted as Superintendent of Police in Mansa district, hails from Haryana’s Gurugram district.

Since the AAP stormed to power in Punjab last year, Mann has tied the knot with Gurpreet Kaur. AAP MLAs Narinder Kaur Bharaj and Narinderpal Singh Sawana also got married during this time.

