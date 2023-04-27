Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jalandhar bypoll: EC seeks report on alleged poll code violation by minister

Jalandhar bypoll: EC seeks report on alleged poll code violation by minister

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 27, 2023 12:37 AM IST

The Election Commission has taken note of the alleged violation of model code of conduct by Punjab cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal during campaigning for the Jalandhar bypoll

Addressing a gathering in Adampur in favour of AAP candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku recently, Dhaliwal told the villagers that a grant of 10 lakh will be provided to them.

The video of his address also went viral following which election observer (general) Pritam Yashvant sought report from the returning officer concerned.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday filed a complaint with the Election Commission alleging that the AAP government was threatening panchayati raj officials as well as sarpanches.

The SAD alleged that that sarpanches of Adampur block were called to the BDO’s office recently and threatened that cases will be opened against them and that they would face criminal action in case the AAP candidate lost from their respective blocks.

Congress cancels campaigning for a day

As a mark of respect to former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, the Congress has decided to cancel campaigning sessions scheduled for Thursday. “As a token of respect & homage to Sardar Prakash Singh Badal Ji, the grand old man of the Punjab Politics, all programmes, meetings, campaigns of @INCPunjab have been cancelled for tomorrow April 27, 2023,” Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring tweeted.

Jauramajra campaigns in Phillaur villages

Cabinet minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra campaigned in favour of AAP candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku on Tuesday. He toured villages in Phillaur to woo votes for the party for the May 10 Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll.

Sign out