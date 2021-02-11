IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab minister seeks NCW's intervention on release of Nodeep Kaur
Nodeep Kaur was arrested on January 12 after she had participated in the peaceful farmer's protests at Kundli in Haryana. (Twitter)
Nodeep Kaur was arrested on January 12 after she had participated in the peaceful farmer's protests at Kundli in Haryana. (Twitter)
chandigarh news

Punjab minister seeks NCW's intervention on release of Nodeep Kaur

  • Aruna Chaudhary appealed to the NCW that the Punjab government, through Punjab State Women's Commission, will lend legal assistance to Nodeep Kaur and the Haryana government should be directed to arrange a meeting of the Punjab State Women's Commission's delegation with the labour rights activist.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:04 PM IST

Punjab Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Aruna Chaudhary, on Thursday, urged the National Women Commission (NCW) to immediate intervene for releasing Nodeep Kaur, a 23-year-old member of the Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan from the state of Punjab, whose medical examination conducted after her arrest revealed injuries on her body and private parts.

Nodeep Kaur was arrested on January 12 after she had participated in the peaceful farmer's protests at Kundli in Haryana.

"Manohar Lal Khattar led-BJP government in Haryana has been trying to annihilate farmers' agitation from day one. Under its threatening theatrics, and at the behest of the Union government, the Haryana government forcibly picked up Nodeep Kaur and other labourers, who were peacefully protesting," Chaudhary said in an official release.

"Kaur has been charged under section 307 (attempt to murder) and extortion, which is not acceptable at all," she added.

Chaudhary appealed to the NCW that the Punjab government, through Punjab State Women's Commission, will lend legal assistance to Nodeep Kaur and the Haryana government should be directed to arrange a meeting of the Punjab State Women's Commission's delegation with the labour rights activist.

She said, the allegations of outraging the modesty of Punjabi trade unionist Nodeep Kaur in police custody as per her family members and not even granting bail after four weeks, is a horrifying moment for the entire womanhood.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farmers protest in delhi dalit women
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Haryana enacts law, fails to put it in operation

By Hitender Rao, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:53 PM IST
The “omission” has put Hindi proficient candidates appearing for judicial services exam at disadvantage
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nodeep Kaur was arrested on January 12 after she had participated in the peaceful farmer's protests at Kundli in Haryana. (Twitter)
Nodeep Kaur was arrested on January 12 after she had participated in the peaceful farmer's protests at Kundli in Haryana. (Twitter)
chandigarh news

Punjab minister seeks NCW's intervention on release of Nodeep Kaur

ANI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:04 PM IST
  • Aruna Chaudhary appealed to the NCW that the Punjab government, through Punjab State Women's Commission, will lend legal assistance to Nodeep Kaur and the Haryana government should be directed to arrange a meeting of the Punjab State Women's Commission's delegation with the labour rights activist.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The new policy is going to diminish Haryana’s image as a sports-promoting state, says 800m runner and Asian Games gold medallist (Jakarta, 2018) Manjit Singh Chahal. (HT FILE)
The new policy is going to diminish Haryana’s image as a sports-promoting state, says 800m runner and Asian Games gold medallist (Jakarta, 2018) Manjit Singh Chahal. (HT FILE)
chandigarh news

Players upset over Haryana’s new policy for outstanding sportspersons

By Shalini Gupta, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:21 PM IST
The Haryana cabinet has decided against appointing outstanding sportspersons as HCS and HPS officers
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Why Haryana dumped 2018 rules about giving govt jobs to outstanding sportspersons

By Pawan Sharma, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:20 PM IST
The outstanding sportspersons will be given provisional appointments in case they do not possess the requisite qualifications for the post at the time of initial appointment
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hotels in Spiti valley will open in the second week of April once the valley tides over the water scarcity due to sub-zero temperatures after heavy snowfall this season. (HT Photo)
Hotels in Spiti valley will open in the second week of April once the valley tides over the water scarcity due to sub-zero temperatures after heavy snowfall this season. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

320 homestays in HP’s Spiti open doors for tourists from Feb 17

By Gaurav Bisht
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 04:53 PM IST
Hotels will function from April as they are facing water scarcity due to sub-zero temperatures, heavy snow spells
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officer Tarsem Chand, who was falsely implicated for corruption when he was posted as secretary in the Regional Transport Authority in Faridkot district last year. (HT file photo)
Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officer Tarsem Chand, who was falsely implicated for corruption when he was posted as secretary in the Regional Transport Authority in Faridkot district last year. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Vigilance Bureau falsely implicated PCS officer for corruption: Probe report

By Gagandeep Jassowal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:59 PM IST
The Vigilance Bureau (VB) had falsely implicated a Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officer, Tarsem Chand, posted as secretary in the Regional Transport Authority in Faridkot district, in a corruption case in connivance with two private transporters in June last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
A student staying in the hostel reported mild symptoms and tested positive about a week ago. Girls on the same floor underwent the coronavirus test and 18 of them were found positive after which all 268 students were tested and 31 more were found to have contracted Covid-19. (Representative photo)
A student staying in the hostel reported mild symptoms and tested positive about a week ago. Girls on the same floor underwent the coronavirus test and 18 of them were found positive after which all 268 students were tested and 31 more were found to have contracted Covid-19. (Representative photo)
chandigarh news

50 nursing college students test positive for Covid-19 in Himachal

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:48 PM IST
Private college in Palampur closed, students quarantined in hostel after first case detected a week ago
READ FULL STORY
Close
BSF sources say the movement of suspects was noticed across the barbed wire fence and before the zero line at the border, too. The suspects managed to escape due to the fog cover. (HT file photo)
BSF sources say the movement of suspects was noticed across the barbed wire fence and before the zero line at the border, too. The suspects managed to escape due to the fog cover. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Suspected smuggler shot at by BSF near Attari border

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:39 PM IST
Hospitalised with bullet wound in shoulder; suspected of being at the border to clear drug or weapons consignment amid dense fog in the morning
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Vigilance Bureau falsely implicated PCS officer for corruption, finds probe report

By Gagandeep Jassowal, Jalandhar:
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:37 AM IST
The Vigilance Bureau (VB) had falsely implicated a Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officer, Tarsem Chand, posted as secretary in the Regional Transport Authority in Faridkot district, in a corruption case in connivance with two private transporters in June last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Chandigarh advisory council meets, leaves without any major decision

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:10 AM IST
Held after nearly 18 months, meeting ends with presentations by UT police and chief engineer, leaving resident and trader bodies miffed
READ FULL STORY
Close
A single vial can be used for 10 beneficiaries, but has to be used within four hours of opening. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
A single vial can be used for 10 beneficiaries, but has to be used within four hours of opening. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
chandigarh news

300 Covid vaccine-19 doses wasted in Chandigarh

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:08 AM IST
As many as 300 precious doses of coronavirus vaccine have been wasted in Chandigarh since the vaccination rollout on January 16
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

BJP candidate’s husband ends life in Mohali

By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:06 AM IST
Was being pressured by former councillor to have her withdraw her nomination from MC elections, alleges wife
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Snatchers target woman sitting outside her house in Chandigarh

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:04 AM IST
Two motorcycle-borne snatchers targeted a 45-year-old woman sitting in the sun outside her house in Sector 40 on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Rajewal, Punjabi artistes protest against agri laws in Mohali

By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:03 AM IST
Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) president Balbir Singh Rajewal and Punjabi artistes protested against the three farm laws in Sector 70 on Tuesday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
This decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Wednesday.(HT image)
This decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Wednesday.(HT image)
chandigarh news

No tax for taxis, autos entering Haryana from Delhi

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:36 AM IST
The new rule will mean no tax being charged from such vehicles of other NCR States having contract carriage permits under the NCR reciprocal common transport agreement while entering and operating in Haryana.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP