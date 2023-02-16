Punjab minister warns RTA officials

Taking serious note of complaints of harassment being faced by people at some Road Transport Authority (RTA) offices, transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Thursday warned the erring employees of action. Bhullar said that no official who harasses the people will be spared at any cost, directing principal secretary, transport, Vikas Garg to take appropriate departmental action against erring employees. He also asked state transport commissioner Monish Kumar to carry out surprise visits and inspect RTA offices. “I have received many complaints of people facing harassed in RTA offices,” he said in a statement, telling the officials to improve their working.HTC

Digital interpretation centre to come up at Harike: Kataruchak

TARN TARAN A Digital Interpretation Centre (DIC) at the cost of ₹1 crore for tourists would be constructed at Harike, where they would be provided information regarding the Harike lake, migratory birds as well as animals such as Dolphin and Gharial. Forest and wildlife preservation minister Lal Chand Kataruchak stated this during the 4th State level Bird Festival 2023 at the Canal Rest House in Harike. The minister said that a special programme has been organised dedicated to the Bird Day. HTC

Will focus on ease of electoral processes: Sibin C

Chandigarh IAS officer Sibin C, who has assumed charge as chief electoral officer (CEO) of Punjab, said that his office will work to uphold the democratic spirit and ensure ease of electoral processes for the voters, right from voter registration to voting. The CEO said that technology will be made the major instrument for bringing transparency and ensuring ease of voter services for better election management and operation. The 2005 batch IAS officer has previously served as additional CEO of Punjab, during the state assembly elections in 2017 and Lok Sabha elections in 2019

