Punjab minister Warring advises Amarinder to retire, not mess with Congress

Transport minister Warring accused Amarinder of remaining in “comfort zone” with the Badals and BJP during his stint, calls him a ‘compromised CM’
Capt Amarinder Singh had resigned from the Punjab CM’s post on September 18 following a long-drawn tussle with Navjot Sidhu, four ministers and some MLAs.
Published on Nov 06, 2021 01:52 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday advised former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to retire and not mess with the Congress.

Calling him a “compromised CM”, Warring accused Amarinder of remaining in “comfort zone” with the Badals and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during his stint. “You @capt_amarinder as a compromised CM, was just like writing with black ink on a black paper... While the promise was to deliver in black and white. you never came out of the comfort zone against Badals and BJP. Pl retire don’t mess with us @INCPunjab (sic),” tweeted the minister.

Warring, considered close to state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, was among the first few ministers to target the two-time former CM after he (Amarinder) resigned from the party on Tuesday, accusing party president Sonia Gandhi and her two children, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, of a “midnight conspiracy” against him. Amarinder also announced the formation of his separate party, Punjab Lok Congress.

He had resigned from the CM’s post on September 18 following a long-drawn tussle with Navjot Sidhu, four ministers and some MLAs.

