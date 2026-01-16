Punjab moves HC, seeks tweak in order banning tree cutting

The Punjab government has moved the high court demanding that the December 24 order banning tree cutting in Punjab be modified. The PIL had pointed out that the large-scale deforestation being carried out by the authorities is having a grave and irreversible impact on Punjab’s fragile ecology, biodiversity, and climate resilience. (Shutterstock)

State’s counsel on Thursday told the high court bench of justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry that infrastructure projects have stalled due to the court’s order, and at least in the cases where the order on cutting of trees has been issued as per policy, it should be allowed.

A similar request has been made by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), submitting that key roadways projects of national importance have been affected due to the December 24 order. Hence, it needs to be modified.

Acting on both applications, the court has issued notice of motion for January 19.

Expressing concern over the depleting green cover in the state, the high court in December had stayed felling of trees for projects and other activities.

The court, while passing the order, had observed that even Rajasthan has 4.8% green cover of the total geographical area, whereas Punjab and Haryana have less than that.

“... (the kind of) environmental degradation the state is getting into, it appears it may cross the point of no return and restore environmental and ecological balance,” the bench had recorded while passing the order. The order was passed on a petition from Shubham Singh seeking the quashing of a recent decision of the Mohali administration in which 251 trees were to be cut for building three roundabouts near Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan, Sector 78/79, and near CP-67 mall by Greater Mohali Development Authority (GMADA).

The PIL had pointed out that the large-scale deforestation being carried out by the authorities is having a grave and irreversible impact on Punjab’s fragile ecology, biodiversity, and climate resilience. As per the Indian State of Forest Report (ISFR), 2023, and an affidavit submitted by Punjab’s principal chief conservator of forests before the National Green Tribunal, Punjab has lost 1.13% of its geographical area under forest cover and 0.28% under tree cover over the past 22 years. “Specifically, the forest cover has already declined from 2,432 sq km (4.80%) in 2001 to 1,846.09 sq. km (3.67%) in 2023. The tree cover reduced from 1,634 sq km (3.20%) to 1,475.15 sq km (2.92%) in the same period,” Rajput had submitted, adding that the combined forest and tree cover dropped from 8% in 2001 to just 6.59% in 2023, making Punjab one of the lowest-ranking states in the country in this regard, the PIL had said.