Punjab: Nabha jailbreak mastermind Romy extradited from Hong Kong

Ramanjit Singh, alias Romy, the mastermind of the 2016 Nabha jailbreak was extradited to India from Hong Kong on Thursday. A team of Punjab Police, comprising assistant inspector general (AIG), crime investigation department (CID), Patiala, Harvinder Virk and Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) DSP Bikram Brar, brought gangster Ramanjit Singh Romy (centre) back to Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, from Hong Kong on Thursday evening. (X)

A team of Punjab Police, comprising assistant inspector general (AIG), crime investigation department (CID), Patiala, Harvinder Virk and Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) deputy superintendent of police Bikram Brar, brought Romy back to Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, at 4pm.

“The mastermind of the 2016 Nabha jailbreak, Ramanjit Singh @ Romy, extradited to #India from #HongKong! After tireless efforts by @PunjabPoliceInd, Romy, the key conspirator, is being brought back today to face justice. He was in touch with #ISI and other escaped prisoners, including Harminder Singh Mintu and Kashmir Singh Galwaddi of the Khalistan Liberation Force (#KLF),” Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav posted on X.

“Our relentless pursuit of justice led to: Issuance of look out circular (LOC) & red corner notice (RCN), extradition process initiated in 2018 under MLAT with Hong Kong government, robust presentation to Hong Kong’s department of justice and courts,” said the DGP.

Romy was arrested in Hong Kong for his involvement in a ₹30-crore robbery in February, 2018.

“We thank the Hong Kong authorities, the Central Bureau of Investigation, ministry of home affairs, ministry of external affairs and all other central agencies as part of this international cooperation,” the DGP added.

According to investigating agencies, Romy was the nodal point of the terrorist-gangster nexus and hatched the jailbreak conspiracy sitting abroad. He was involved in arms and drugs smuggling and had provided money, weapons and other logistical support for the Nabha jailbreak.

On November 27, 2016, a group of gangsters in police uniforms opened fire at security guards in the high-security Nabha jail in Patiala district and freed four gangsters besides two terrorists.

Khalistani Liberation Force chief Harminder Singh Mintu, who escaped during the jailbreak, was arrested by the police within a few hours. The main accused involved in this case, gangster Vicky Gounder, was killed in a police encounter.

Romy was in touch with gangster Gurpreet Singh Sheikho, one of the six jail inmates. He is also suspected to be involved in murders in Jalandhar and Ludhiana in 2016-17.