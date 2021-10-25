Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: News portal owner booked for hurting religious sentiments
chandigarh news

Punjab: News portal owner booked for hurting religious sentiments

Dinesh Suri, who runs a news portal named PB-32 Nawanshahr, has been accused of insulting ‘Bhagwan Valmiki’ during his coverage of a religious function in SBS Nagar on October 22
Complainant Vicky Gill had lodged his complaint with SBS Nagar SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, who directed SP (investigation) Wazir Singh Khaira to conduct an inquiry in the matter. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Oct 25, 2021 02:17 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Jalandhar

SBS Nagar police on Sunday booked the owner of a news portal for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of Valmiki community.

Dinesh Suri, who runs a portal named PB-32 Nawanshahr, has been accused of insulting ‘Bhagwan Valmiki’ during his coverage of a religious function in SBS Nagar on October 22.

Complainant Vicky Gill had lodged his complaint with SBS Nagar SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, who directed SP (investigation) Wazir Singh Khaira to conduct an inquiry in the matter.

Khaira found the allegations prima facie to be true and recommended registration of an FIR in the matter.

The case has been registered under Section 295-A of the Indian Penal Code at the Rahon police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP