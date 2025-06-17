Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: No jatha to be sent to Pak amid restrictions: SGPC

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Jun 17, 2025 09:38 AM IST

SGPC secretary Partap Singh said that this year the jatha is not being sent amid the tension between both the countries and restrictions imposed by the Indian government on the pilgrimage

In the wake of the restrictions imposed by India amid tension with Pakistan, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Monday decided to scrap the process of sending a Sikh jatha to Pakistan on the occasion of the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh on June 30.

India debarred its citizens from going to Pakistan in the aftermath of Pahalgam attack. (HT File)
India debarred its citizens from going to Pakistan in the aftermath of Pahalgam attack. (HT File)

SGPC secretary Partap Singh said that this year the jatha is not being sent amid the tension between both countries and restrictions imposed by the Indian government on the pilgrimage.

“For more information, the devotees can contact the pilgrimage department of the SGPC,” he added.

After the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists in Jammu and Kashmir, India debarred its citizens from going to the neighbouring country through the Attari-Wagah border checkpost. HTC

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: No jatha to be sent to Pak amid restrictions: SGPC
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On