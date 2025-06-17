Punjab: No jatha to be sent to Pak amid restrictions: SGPC

In the wake of the restrictions imposed by India amid tension with Pakistan, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Monday decided to scrap the process of sending a Sikh jatha to Pakistan on the occasion of the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh on June 30. India debarred its citizens from going to Pakistan in the aftermath of Pahalgam attack. (HT File)

SGPC secretary Partap Singh said that this year the jatha is not being sent amid the tension between both countries and restrictions imposed by the Indian government on the pilgrimage.

“For more information, the devotees can contact the pilgrimage department of the SGPC,” he added.

After the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists in Jammu and Kashmir, India debarred its citizens from going to the neighbouring country through the Attari-Wagah border checkpost. HTC