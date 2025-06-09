Punjab: Not MSP, low input cost is Ugrahan group’s focus now

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan), a farm body based in Malwa belt of Punjab that has the largest support base in the state, has sidestepped from seeking a hike in the minimum support price (MSP) for all crops. Now, Joginder Singh Ugrahan-led BKU is seeking reduction in input cost, such as fall in prices of diesel, agro-chemical, pesticides, seeds and the other key inputs for agriculture. Joginder Singh Ugrahan

A former vice-chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, who didn’t wish to be named, said, “The change is cause of concern because the farm bodies which have been at the forefront are backstepping.”

The BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) had led a year-long farm protest on Tikri (Haryana-Delhi) border in 2020 against the now-repealed three farm laws because of its sheer strength and the rest of the farm bodies were at Singhu borders. During another year-long protest by BKU (Ekta-Sidhupur) led by Jagjeet Singh Dallewal and Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee led by Sarwan Singh Pandher at Shambu and Khanauri border points, the BKU (Ugrahan) though offered support from outside but stayed away from active participation. At both the protests, increase in the MSP remained the key focus.

Since AAP government took over in the state in March 2022 Ugrahan-led farm body has held a series of meetings with chief minister Bhagwant Mann for acceptance of farmers’ demand. The central theme of the meeting was MSP on all crops and as a legal guarantee.

According to Ugrahan, beyond a point, the increase in MSP can’t be sought as it will lead to increase in prices of foodgrain, making it out of the reach of poor and marginal classes. According to the farm bodies other than the BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan), the fall in prices of inputs for agriculture is next to impossible as the central government has no direct control over petrol/diesel, agro chemicals and pesticides, as corporate control these inputs.

BKU (Dakounda) Jagmohan Singh general secretary has said the demand of the farm bodies has always been MSP hike on all crops and any deviation means back stabbing the farmers. “All factions should stick to the demand for hike in MSP as per MS Swaminathan’s recommendation for 50% profit over the input cost,” said Jagmohan Singh.

Meanwhile, Ugrahan justified his group’s stand, stating, “Not only farmers, we have to think about all the sections of society, particularly the poor. In case there is an increase in MSP, it will lead to inflation. So to benefit the farmers, the cost of agriculture inputs should be kept under check.”

On being asked about the changed stance of the BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan), he said the scenario has changed. “We have to adjust to the changing scenario, but we will continue to fight for the farmers’ welfare,” he added.

The BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) has been maintaining a low profile for about two years and is only engaged in symbolic protests. “We will soon come out with a plan for a long drawn protest for the rights of the farmers,” the group stated.