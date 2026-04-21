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Punjab notifies anti-sacrilege law

The anti-sacrilege bill, which proposed amendments to the original 2008 Act, was passed unanimously by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha during a special one-day session on April 13

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 07:14 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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The Punjab government on Monday notified the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, after receiving the governor’s assent. The department of law and legislative affairs issued the gazette notification.

Cabinet minister Harpal Singh Cheema says those involved in any act of sacrilege or dishonouring Guru Sahib will face the strictest consequences.

The anti-sacrilege bill, which proposed amendments to the original 2008 Act, was passed unanimously by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha during a special one-day session on April 13, with support from members of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and opposition parties, including the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after three hours of discussion. Governor Gulab Chand Kataria accorded assent to the bill on Friday. The Act provides for stringent punishments, including life imprisonment and fines up to 25 lakh, for acts of sacrilege against the Guru Granth Sahib.

Cabinet minister Harpal Singh Cheema said this reflects the Bhagwant Mann government’s firm commitment to uphold the supreme honour and dignity of the Guru Granth Sahib. “Those involved in any act of sacrilege or dishonouring Guru Sahib will face the strictest consequences,” he posted on X, sharing an image of the official notification.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab notifies anti-sacrilege law
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab notifies anti-sacrilege law
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