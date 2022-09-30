Punjab notifies revised UGC pay scales: PUTA seeks timely implementation

A day after the Punjab government notified the revised University Grants Commission (UGC) pay scales for teachers in the state’s universities and colleges, the Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) on Thursday wrote to vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar for release of pay as per the revised scales.

The teachers’ body requested the V-C to issue necessary directions to the university officials concerned to ensure strict compliance of the government notification.

The Punjab government on Wednesday had issued the notification to implement UGC pay scales as per the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) to teachers and equivalent cadres in universities and government colleges in the state with effect from January 1, 2016.

The letter to the V-C stated that in light of the notification issued by the Punjab government, the main hurdle in release of pay as per the 7th CPC had been removed.

“It is therefore requested that necessary directions may kindly be issued immediately to university officials concerned to ensure strict compliance to the notification, and the pay of teachers for the month of October (to be paid in November, 2022) is released according to the revised pay scales,” PUTA wrote to V-C.

PU teachers had been waiting for a pay hike since 2018 amid Punjab’s delay in implementing the revised pay scales.