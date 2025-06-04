Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: One killed, 13 injured in AC compressor blast at gurdwara

ByPress Trust of India, Rupnagar
Jun 04, 2025 08:32 AM IST

The incident took place during a religious congregation. The cause of the blast was not known immediately, they said.

A woman was killed and 13 people were injured after the compressor of an air conditioner exploded in a gurdwara located on the banks of the Sutlej river here on Tuesday, officials said.

One of the critically injured victims has been referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, and the others are undergoing treatment at two other hospitals, including Rupnagar Civil Hospital.
One of the critically injured victims has been referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, and the others are undergoing treatment at two other hospitals, including Rupnagar Civil Hospital.

The incident took place during a religious congregation. The cause of the blast was not known immediately, they said.

After the explosion, people in the gurdwara started running for safety.

Most of those injured were women who were sitting near the AC unit. Some were injured in the ensuing commotion, the officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Kashmir Kaur, a resident of Hargobind Nagar in Rupnagar, they said.

One of the critically injured victims has been referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, and the others are undergoing treatment at two other hospitals, including Rupnagar Civil Hospital.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: One killed, 13 injured in AC compressor blast at gurdwara
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 04, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On