Led by consistency, Hazel Chauhan emerged as the overall champion of the 30th Punjab Open Ladies Amateur Championship played at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens. Punjab Open Ladies Amateur Championship: Hazel emerges as overall champion

Hazel scored 223 in the open gross championship category, while Henaaz Khera scored 229, and Diya Brar scored 230 to finish second and third, respectively. In the open nett category, with a score of 214, Punam Kalra grabbed top honours to lift the Neelu Chopra Cup. In the handicap 0-18 gold division category (gross), Hazel hogged the limelight by scoring 223 to lift the Bajwa Cup. Ananya Kapoor finished second with a score of 242. In the handicap 19-25 silver division category (gross), Jaspreet Kaur emerged as the winner with a score of 284, while Gargee Vidhyarthi scored 290 to finish runner-up. In the handicap 19-25 silver division category (nett), Swatantar Ratia scored 222 to finish at the top, while Aashna Monga came second by scoring 229.

Showing off her mettle, Ojaswani Saraswat scored 154 to emerge as the winner and clinch the sub-junior trophy in the U-12 gross category, leaving Rabab Kahlon, who scored 159, at the second spot. Henaaz Khera claimed the junior shield by scoring 153 in the U-18 gross category. Diya Brar finished second with a score of 153. Henaaz won due to better second day score as the final day score was a tie. The senior challenge was won by Pauline JM Singh, who scored 178 in the above 60 years gross category. Abha Jain won the nett category title in the above 60 years category.

The super senior challenge was won by S Ratia, scoring 192 in the above 70 years gross category, while Binny Bath was the nett category winner in the above 70 years category.

As many as 41 lady golfers teed off to compete for the fourteen trophies which were to be won on the final day.

Ojaswani won the closest to the pin (hole no 8) contest. Charvi Vaid won the longest drive contest, while Biren Negi won the straightest drive event.