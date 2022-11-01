Punjab Open ladies golf meet at Chandigarh Golf Club from today

Carrying forward its commitment towards promotion of women’s golf, Chandigarh Golf Club will conduct the 28th Punjab Open Ladies Championship from Tuesday to Thursday. More than 100 women golfers will be seen in action during the tournament.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Roop Aulakh, secretary of the club ladies section said, “Women golf is on the upswing. When Aditi Ashok finished fourth in the last Olympics in the golf event, it infused fresh life to the sport. She had also competed in the Punjab Open Ladies’ Championship in the past. Women are so keen to take up the sport now and compete at the top level. We expect thrilling action during the tournament.” The Punjab Open Ladies’ Golf Championship is a part of Ladies’ Golf Tour which is played in Delhi, Mumbai, Noida, Bangalore, Kolkata and other cities in India. It is a three- day event and a cut is applied after the first two days.

“We have participants not only from NCR and adjoining states but from as far away as Bhubaneshwar, Bangalore, Pune, lndore and many other cities. The most avid and enthusiastic are the senior ladies and sub-junior girls,” added Aulakh. The tournament will conclude with the prize distribution ceremony at the club. Dr GS Kochhar, vice-president of Chandigarh Golf Club, will do the ceremonial tee-off on November 1. Lt Colonel HS Chahal, president, Chandigarh Golf Club, will be the chief guest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}