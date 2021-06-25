Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab orders immediate inoculation of remaining health workers, their families
chandigarh news

Punjab orders immediate inoculation of remaining health workers, their families

Chairing a high-level meeting to review the preparedness of all four government medical colleges in the state, chief secretary Vini Mahajan said the health facilities have been further ramped up by up to 25% at each medical college
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 01:13 AM IST
Punjab orders immediate inoculation of remaining health workers, their families

The Punjab government on Thursday ordered immediate inoculation of all remaining healthcare workers and their families, besides stressing on the permanent and need-based improvement in the existing healthcare facilities in the state.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review the preparedness of all four government medical colleges in the state, chief secretary Vini Mahajan said the health facilities have been further ramped up by up to 25% at each medical college, with a total of more than 1,430 level-2 beds and over 700 level-3 beds, including 262 paediatrics beds.

She said additional equipment worth over 20 crore was being purchased for all four medical colleges to meet the future demand. The health and medical education departments were asked to upgrade and augment tertiary care facilities, especially those pertaining to children, fungal infection, oxygen supplies, manpower requirements, medicine stocks, other consumables and testing facilities.

The meeting discussed the need of biomedical engineering services division felt during the second Covid wave and reviewed the ongoing work to install medical oxygen plants and requisite electricity supply for each healthcare institution.

Principal secretaries, health, Hussan Lal, medical education DK Tiwari, health and medical education adviser Dr KK Talwar, BFUHS vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur, director, medical education and research Dr Sujata Sharma, along with heads and senior doctors from all the four government medical colleges in Amritsar, Patiala, Faridkot and Mohali were among those who attended the meeting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Needy little lamb asks human for pets, ‘cutest thing’ say netizens

Museum in Berlin opens kids' museum about Noah's Ark with recycled materials

Odisha man makes miniature statue of Lord Jagannath using 1475 ice-cream sticks

Siliguri man starts bamboo bottle business, generates employment
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
UEFA Euro 2020
Britney Spears
Petrol Price
PM Narendra Modi
Covid Vaccine
Kabir Das Jayanti 2021
Virat Kohli
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP