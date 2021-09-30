Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab orders inquiry into seed quality after bollworm attack
chandigarh news

Punjab orders inquiry into seed quality after bollworm attack

A few days back, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and his deputy Randhawa had gone to Bathinda to assess the loss caused to cotton by the pest attack
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 01:15 AM IST
Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa ordered an inquiry into the quality of seed distributed for cotton farming following the pink bollworm attack on the crop

The Punjab government on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into the quality of seed distributed for cotton farming following the pink bollworm attack on the crop in the Malwa region of the state.

The order for the probe was given by deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa after meeting a delegation of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee.

At the meeting, attended by state’s Agriculture Minister Randeep Singh Nabha, various other issues of farmers were discussed, a government statement said on Wednesday.

Criminal proceedings would be initiated against the guilty with the attachment of properties and levying of fines, Randhawa said.

The agriculture minister said to save the cotton crop from further damage, the state government would provide free spray.

A few days back, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and his deputy Randhawa had gone to Bathinda to assess the loss caused to cotton by the pest attack.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ludhiana: Electricity tower damaged after truck rams into it

Notice served on Moga village for helping NRI encroach common land

Punjab logs 26 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Sidhu’s resignation is Congress’ internal matter: Alka Lamba
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP