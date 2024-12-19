Punjab: Over 200 accident victims treated under Farishtey scheme

The Punjab government’s Farishtey scheme launched to tackle the alarming rate of road accident fatalities has emerged as a beacon of hope. Under the scheme, 223 road accident victims have received free medical treatment to date. (HT File)

Launched on January 25, 2024, the state’s flagship initiative aims to provide immediate and comprehensive treatment to victims of road accidents without any financial cap. Under the scheme, 223 road accident victims have received free medical treatment to date.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), India witnesses approximately 1,400 road accidents daily, resulting in 400 fatalities. Punjab alone accounts for nearly 5,000 accidental deaths annually. The scheme is a direct response to this critical issue, targeting reduced mortality and morbidity rates by ensuring swift and hassle-free medical care in both government and empaneled private hospitals.

The scheme is applicable to all road accident victims within Punjab, regardless of their caste, creed, nationality, or place of birth. This inclusivity ensures that every individual receives immediate medical attention, reinforcing the government’s commitment to saving lives during the critical golden hour following an accident.

To encourage public participation, the scheme recognises individuals who assist accident victims as “Farishtas” (angels).

Chief executive officer (CEO) of the State Health Agency (SHA) Punjab, Babita, highlighted the government’s efforts to incentivise good samaritans. Each Farishta is awarded a cash prize of ₹2,000, a commendation certificate, and immunity from legal complications and police inquiries. “These measures aim to motivate people to come forward and help accident victims without hesitation,” she said.

Since the scheme’s inception, 66 Farishtas have been registered with SHA Punjab.

On August 15, 2024, chief minister Bhagwant Mann honoured 16 Farishtas with ₹2,000 cash incentives and commendation certificates in a ceremony named the “Farishtey Awards.” The remaining Farishtas received their awards from deputy commissioners in their respective districts.

The initiative is supported by a robust network of 494 empaneled hospitals, including 90 tertiary care centers, strategically located within a 30km radius along national and state highways.