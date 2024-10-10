Punjab: Over 25 lakh defaulters owe PSPCL nearly 6k crore

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) is struggling to recover a total of ₹5,975.23 crore from 25,09,190 defaulters across the state as of June 31, 2024. A large portion of these dues, amounting to ₹3,647 crore is owed by industrial connections. A large portion of these dues, amounting to ₹ 3,647 crore is owed by industrial connections. (HT File)

PSPCL’s connections are divided into four main categories— domestic (DS), commercial (NRS), industrial, and others and the outstanding dues are at different stages, including cases pending in court, disputes with government departments, and other categories.

As per the PSPCL report, in the domestic power connections category, 2,837 cases are pending in court with a total of ₹57 crore due to the PSPCL.

Additionally, 1,389 cases under the dispute settlement committee (DSA) owe ₹8.94 crore, while 11,481 government departments have defaulted on payments of ₹142 crore. Moreover, 2,32,113 connections in which permanent disconnection orders (PDCO) have been passed owe ₹175.47 crore. As many as 17,44,921 connections in the ‘others’ category owe ₹921 crore. Overall, 19,77,034 domestic connections under (PDCO + others) categories owe a total of ₹1,097.38 crore to PSPCL. In total 19,92,741 domestic connection defaulters owe PSPCL ₹1,306.27 crore.

In the commercial (NRS) category, 3,060 cases are pending in court tying up payment of ₹92 crore, while 356 DSA cases owe ₹7.29 crore. There are 7,194 government department connections with pending dues of ₹143.71 crore. Under PDCO cases, 1,02,741 connections owe ₹223.78 crore, while 3,30,255 connections in the ‘others’ category owe ₹336 crore. In total, 43,996 connections owe ₹560 crore. Overall, 4,43,605 defaulters owe ₹804.25 crore.

In the industrial connections category, 1,512 cases pending in court owe ₹351.79 crore, while 102 DSA cases owe ₹16.54 crore.

A significant number of industrial connections from government departments owe ₹3,090.35 crore. Additionally, 12,242 PDCO cases owe ₹82 crore, and 30,028 connections in the ‘others’ category owe ₹106.82 crore. A total of 42,270 recoverable industrial connections owe ₹188.82 crore. Overall, 59,739 defaulters owe PSPCL ₹3,647.5 crore.

In other categories, 47 cases have ₹8.64 crore pending, along with 15 DSA cases defaulting on payments of ₹1 lakh. As many as 3,130 government department connections owe ₹182.32 crore. There are 3,261 PDCO cases that have ₹12 crore pending, and 6,652 connections in the ‘others’ category owe ₹14.14 crore. In total, 9,913 recoverable connections owe ₹26.24 crore.

Despite repeated attempts, PSPCL chairman Baldev Singh Sran was unavailable for comment. DPS Grewal, director distribution PSPCL, said, “The department is making concentrated efforts to recover recovery dues.”

Type of connections Total defaulters Amount

Domestic 19,92,741 ₹1,306.27 Cr

Commercial 4,43,605 ₹804.25 Cr

Industrial 59, 739 ₹3,647.5 Cr

Others 13,105 ₹217.21 Cr

Overall 25,09,190 ₹5,975.23 Cr