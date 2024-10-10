Menu Explore
Punjab: Over 25 lakh defaulters owe PSPCL nearly 6k crore

BySukhpreet Singh, Ludhiana
Oct 11, 2024 05:02 AM IST

As per the PSPCL report, in the domestic power connections category, 2,837 cases are pending in court with a total of ₹57 crore due to the PSPCL

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) is struggling to recover a total of 5,975.23 crore from 25,09,190 defaulters across the state as of June 31, 2024. A large portion of these dues, amounting to 3,647 crore is owed by industrial connections.

A large portion of these dues, amounting to ₹3,647 crore is owed by industrial connections. (HT File)
A large portion of these dues, amounting to 3,647 crore is owed by industrial connections. (HT File)

PSPCL’s connections are divided into four main categories— domestic (DS), commercial (NRS), industrial, and others and the outstanding dues are at different stages, including cases pending in court, disputes with government departments, and other categories.

As per the PSPCL report, in the domestic power connections category, 2,837 cases are pending in court with a total of 57 crore due to the PSPCL.

Additionally, 1,389 cases under the dispute settlement committee (DSA) owe 8.94 crore, while 11,481 government departments have defaulted on payments of 142 crore. Moreover, 2,32,113 connections in which permanent disconnection orders (PDCO) have been passed owe 175.47 crore. As many as 17,44,921 connections in the ‘others’ category owe 921 crore. Overall, 19,77,034 domestic connections under (PDCO + others) categories owe a total of 1,097.38 crore to PSPCL. In total 19,92,741 domestic connection defaulters owe PSPCL 1,306.27 crore.

In the commercial (NRS) category, 3,060 cases are pending in court tying up payment of 92 crore, while 356 DSA cases owe 7.29 crore. There are 7,194 government department connections with pending dues of 143.71 crore. Under PDCO cases, 1,02,741 connections owe 223.78 crore, while 3,30,255 connections in the ‘others’ category owe 336 crore. In total, 43,996 connections owe 560 crore. Overall, 4,43,605 defaulters owe 804.25 crore.

In the industrial connections category, 1,512 cases pending in court owe 351.79 crore, while 102 DSA cases owe 16.54 crore.

A significant number of industrial connections from government departments owe 3,090.35 crore. Additionally, 12,242 PDCO cases owe 82 crore, and 30,028 connections in the ‘others’ category owe 106.82 crore. A total of 42,270 recoverable industrial connections owe 188.82 crore. Overall, 59,739 defaulters owe PSPCL 3,647.5 crore.

In other categories, 47 cases have 8.64 crore pending, along with 15 DSA cases defaulting on payments of 1 lakh. As many as 3,130 government department connections owe 182.32 crore. There are 3,261 PDCO cases that have 12 crore pending, and 6,652 connections in the ‘others’ category owe 14.14 crore. In total, 9,913 recoverable connections owe 26.24 crore.

Despite repeated attempts, PSPCL chairman Baldev Singh Sran was unavailable for comment. DPS Grewal, director distribution PSPCL, said, “The department is making concentrated efforts to recover recovery dues.”

Type of connections Total defaulters Amount

Domestic 19,92,741 1,306.27 Cr

Commercial 4,43,605 804.25 Cr

Industrial 59, 739 3,647.5 Cr

Others 13,105 217.21 Cr

Overall 25,09,190 5,975.23 Cr

