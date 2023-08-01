Punjab: Pak drone shot down in Tarn Taran, 3kg heroin recovered

TARN TARAN : The Border Security Force (BSF) gunned down a Pakistani drone that had sneaked into the Indian territory at Khemkaran village of Tarn Taran district.

The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), which had violated the Indian airspace around 9pm on Sunday, was recovered from a field at the village during a joint search operation by the BSF and Punjab Police on Monday morning, officials said.

Besides the hexacopter, the search team also recovered 3kg heroin, which was being smuggled through the drone from Pakistan, officials said.

“On Sunday night, our troops heard a buzzing sound of a flying object (drone) entering from Pakistan to Indian in the area near Kalash village in Tarn Taran district. According to the drill, the troops tried to intercept the drone,” said a BSF spokesperson.

The Tarn Taran police have taken the drone and the contraband in their possession. A case under the NDPS Act and the Indian Aircraft Act has been registered against unidentified persons, the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson of Tarn Taran police said their investigation to ascertain the identity of the recipients of the heroin consignment was still on.