Punjab: Panic grips Ludhiana locality after leopard spotted, caught on CCTV
Team of wildlife and police officials at Centra Greens society on Pakhowal Road, residents told to stay indoors, keep pets inside, too
Panic gripped Centra Greens near Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar in Ludhiana on Friday morning after CCTV footage showing a leopard on the prowl on Thursday night surfaced.
Following the information, forest department and police officials reached the area, while the colony management issued a notice to residents to stay indoors and keep their pets inside.
District forest officer, wildlife, Vikram Luthra said that following the information, a team of officials has been deputed in the colony. The leopard is yet to be traced.
“We are putting up cages and checking around but till the leopard is caught, we request society residents to stay at home and move out only if there is any emergency,” said the officer.