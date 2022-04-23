Punjab, PAU officials chalk strategies to boost agriculture
During his maiden visit to the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Punjab government’s department of agriculture and farmers’ welfare additional chief secretary (ACS) Sarvjit Singh on Friday lauded the Malerkotla model during the long deliberations with the heads of various departments, with regard to steering the agricultural research towards diversification, income generation and sustainable practices.
While exemplifying the hugely successful Malerkotla vegetable farming model, Singh highlighted the need to infuse passion among farmers towards agricultural diversification.
Experts discussed various researches, extension and marketing options to further move the farmers away from the rice-wheat cropping system.
Department of economics and sociology head Kamal Vatta shared statistics of crop niche areas and problems faced in data collection, while department of agronomy head Makhan Singh Bhullar listed the benefits of direct seeded rice and the need to change farmers’ mindset towards the same.
Principal scientist at Agroforestry and School of Organic Farming Dr Rishi Indra Singh Gill and Charanjit Singh Aulakh highlighted the role of forestry in preventing the impact of climate change on agriculture and viability practices to popularise organic farming respectively..
Shifting focus to marketing, School of Business Studie head Ramandeep Singh Jassal shed light on agricultural entrepreneurship, role of agri-start ups and development of fool-proof marketing systems in agriculture.
Sarvjit Singh and his team also visited the skill development centre where Tejinder Singh Riar, additional director communication briefed about how the centre has successfully imparted skills to budding entrepreneurs for putting their ideas into action and helping them with resources to set up and expand business.
The team also took a round of the food incubation centre, where they were briefed by department of food science and technology head Poonam Sachdev, .
PAU registrar Shammi Kapoor, secretary agriculture Dilraj Singh, chief conservator (soils) Mohinder Singh Saini, director of agriculture Gurvinder Singh, Punjab Agro MD Manjit Singh Brar, director of Research Ajmer Singh Dhatt and director extension Ashok Kumar also attended the meeting.
-
Ludhiana DC plants tree saplings at Rakh Bagh, district complex on Earth Day
Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik marked World Earth Day by planting tree saplings at Rakh Bagh and District Administrative Complex. Speaking on the occasion, she said the sole aim of this tree-plantation drive is to ensure maximum green cover in the district. She further said such campaigns are the need of the hour to check environmental pollution. The DC later also distributed tree saplings to the residents at DAC Ludhiana.
-
Karnataka agri minister eyes home dept as cabinet crisis in state continues
Karnataka agriculture minister BC Patil on Friday said that he has the strength and resolve to fulfil the role of a home minister, fuelling speculations of a possible reshuffle of the Basavaraj Bommai-led cabinet. His statements come amid speculation of a possible cabinet reshuffle and expansion in which key ministers like Araga Jnanendra are expected to face the axe.
-
Ludhiana | EWS Colony residents stage protest as water supply run dry for fifth day straight
Irked by the lack of water supply over the last five days, EWS colony (ward number 17), Tajpur road, residents on Friday staged a protest against the municipal corporation at its Zone B office near Shingar cinema. Residents, along with Textile-Hosiery Kamgar Union members, said the problem of erratic water supply had caused them extreme discomfort over the last five months, adding that, of late, authorities have even stopped sending water tankers to the area.
-
Bibwewadi Police arrest notorious criminal, aide arrested for murder
The Bibwewadi Police have nabbed a notorious criminal and his aide on charges of allegedly killing a man with an iron hammer leading to his death after a bitter dispute over not printing their photographs on hoardings erected on the occasion of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's birth anniversary celebrated on April 14. The police identified the deceased as Gangaram Shivaji Kale of Upper Indira Nagar in Bibwewadi.
-
Yamuna Expressway authority plans to hike land allotment rates
The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has plans to hike land allotment rates in urban areas, said sources on Friday. The proposal to hike the rates will be discussed and approved in a board meeting to be conducted by Yeida on April 26. The meeting will be chaired by Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary Arvind Kumar, who is also the chairman of the board.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics