Punjab: Phagwara sugar mill MD, family sent to two-day vigilance bureau custody

A Kapurthala court sent Golden Sandhar sugar mill managing director Jarnail Singh Wahid and his family members to two-day vigilance bureau custody on Wednesday.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has also booked as many as 13 persons including the then tehsildar and naib tehsildar for allegedly colluding with mill functionaries for preparing faulty revenue deals in order to use mill property and land in order for financial benefits.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau had arrested Wahid, his wife Rupinder Kaur and son Sandeep Singh from their residence at Khurampur village near Phagwara on September 30 in a case pertaining to non-payment of farmers’ dues in tune to ₹42 crore and falsely using government land for financial gains.

The VB has also booked as many as 13 persons including the then tehsildar and naib tehsildar for allegedly colluding with mill functionaries for preparing faulty revenue deals in order to use mill property and land in order for financial benefits.

On Wednesday, VB conducted raids at the house and properties owned by Wahid and his family members. The VB’s search operation lasted for close to 2.5 hours. As per reports, the VB searched all the lockers, drawers, and rooms of the house.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!