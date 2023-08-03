Operation Satark: 21 Cellphones, several sharp-edged weapons seized as Punjab police, prison dept carry out searches in jails

The Punjab Police and Prison department on Wednesday carried out searches in 26 jails across the state to check for banned items and electronic devices. The operation, executed by a 2,500-strong force, was carried out from noon to 3 pm, simultaneously. Sniffer dogs were also roped in to check for banned substances. (H tPhoto)

Special DGP Arpit Shukla, and ADGP Prisons Arun Pal Singh, led the search at Central Jail in Patiala.

The searches were carried out on the directions of Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, according to an official release.

Sharing the outcome, Shukla said the searches led to the recovery of 21 mobile phones with sim cards and chargers, several improvised knives, iron nails, and 8.7 grams of opium from the barracks of different jails.

The operation, executed by a 2,500-strong force, was carried out from noon to 3 pm, simultaneously. Sniffer dogs were also roped in to check for banned substances.

Shukla said the purpose behind the operation was not limited to checking for illegal activities in jails but to also ensure that the inmates are getting the facilities as per law.

“Our police teams have thoroughly searched every nook and corner, including the barracks, kitchen and toilets in the jail complex,” he said.