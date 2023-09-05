Punjab Police arrested over 19,000 smugglers since July last year: IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill

In the past 14 months, Punjab Police have arrested 19,093 drug smugglers, including 2,778 big fish since July 5, 2022. The police have registered 14,179 first information reports (FIRs), of which 1,717 are related to commercial quantity.

Inspector general of police (IGP), headquarters, Sukhchain Singh Gill during a press conference on Monday. (Source: X)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Inspector general of police (IGP), headquarters, Sukhchain Singh Gill, who was addressing a press conference here on Monday, said the police teams have recovered 1,400.77-kg heroin from across the state after carrying out cordon and search operations in drug-affected areas, besides laying nakas at vulnerable routes across the state.

Additionally, 147.5-kg heroin was recovered by the teams of Punjab Police from seaports of Gujarat and Maharashtra, taking the total effective recovery of heroin to 1,548.27-kg heroin in just 14 months, he said.

“Police teams have recovered around 240-kg heroin from across the state in August alone,” he added.